Davido Wins Big At 2018 Sound City MVP Awards

Davido won big at the 2018 Sound City MVP Awards as he swept three awards in eight nominations at 2017 Sound City MVP awards last Friday. The OBO crower was the big winner of the night as he scooped three awards:- African artiste of the year, song and video of the year.
The awards hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was held at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos and graced with performances from top artistes ranging from Tuface, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Cassper Nvoyest, Maleek Beery and Seyi Shay among others.
Below is the full list of winners:-
– Best male MVP: Dimond Platinum
– Best Female MVP: Tiwa Savage
– Best Hiphop: Cassper Nyovest
– Best pop: Maleek Berry
– Best collabo: ‘Pain killer’ –Sarkodie FF Runtown
– Digital Artiste of the year: Wizkid
– Video of the year ‘If’ Davido
– Best group/duo: Destruction Boys
– Song of the year: ‘If’ Davido
– Best new artiste: Maleek Berry
– Viewers Choice “Mad Over You” : Run town
– Listeners Choice: ‘Wo’ Olamide
– African producer of the year: YoungJun.
