Check Out Five Movies Banned For Sexual Content

Over the years, certain movies have been banned for inclusion of sexual content. Several censorship boards have had several reasons for banning a movie. Some of the major reasons are based on religion, sexual content, violence and factual inadequacies as well as obscenity.

(1) Fifty: The screen adaptation of EL James book of the same name was banned in several countries across the world. The movie which follows the sadism and masochism relationships between Anastasia and Christian Grey was banned in Nigeria, Kenya, Malaysia and India for its sexual content.

(2) Last Tango In Paris: Condemned by critics as a self-serving pornography, the 1972 movie tells the story of a young partisan woman’s sordid affair with a middle aged American businessman. The movie was banned in countries like Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Singapore,Chile and parts of Canada for its explicit Portrayal of sexual violence in Italy. All copies of the film were seized, burned and banned for over a decade by the supreme court.

(3) Office Christmas Party

In 2016, the comedy movie about a branch manager who throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, was banned in Nigeria by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), the film was banned from cinemas for its nude and sex scenes which were considered mappropriate for Nigerians.

The Last Temptation Of Christ: – Based on a novel by Nikos Kazantzakis, this Martin Scorsese’s film portrays Jesus as a man with sexual desires towards the end of the film, Jesus gets down from the cross and starts a family with Mary Magdalene in a dream caused by Satan.

The movie incurred the wrath of several religious organisations who succeeded at forcing major cinemas in the US not to screen the film. It is still illegal to distribute or even a copy of the movie in Singapore and Philippines.

(5) The Girl With A Dragon Tatoo: The Oscar nominated crime thriller was banned in India after the director, David Fincher, refused to cut scenes portraying rape and sexual intercourse. India’s Central Board of Film certification had insisted on the removal of five scenes including one in which Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara make love and another in which Mara’s character is raped by her legal guardian.

Apart from these banned movies, there are some other Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenes. Nollywood almost never gets sex and nudity right in films a great deal fo talent and hard work to create realistic sex scenes. Some of our favouite actors and actresses had way too much unjustified nudity and horrible sex scenes.

In recent times, there have been several films and TV series that have Portrayed the authenticity, of sex. They include the Sex, Between Sammy and Elizabeth in ‘Fifty’. The shower sex scene between Temi and Emeka in ‘Battle Ground”.

They include:

Shakira: A movie about a man on rebound who gets involved with a married woman, Shakira the gratuitous sex in this movie doesn’t distract you from the story because there is actually no story in the first place, but quite a number of people may find the raunchy scenes between Majid Michel and Mercy Johnson no matter how terrible enough reason to sit through ‘Shakira’.