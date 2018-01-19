BHS Old Boys Play Stella Maris, Today

As part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Baptist High School (BHS) Old Boys Association, a novelty football match will be played between Stella Maris and BHS old boys at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port Harcourt, today.

The encounter which is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm is expected to promote unity amongst secondary schools in the old Port Harcourt Township.

The activities started on Monday with street procession, visit to charity homes and others.

The encounter is considered as a clash of the titans between fans and supporters of both schools and would no doubt bring back old memories.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Hon. Boma Iyaye, who is an old Boy of BHS would take the kick-off at the encounter.

Earlier, Chairman of the Baptist High School 70th Anniversary Planning Committee, Sir Jimmy Cooker and pioneer chairman of Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Rivers State chapter, said that the novelty game is a step in the right direction.

Cooker stated that the novelty game will create a unique opportunity for sports lovers to re-unite, saying that he was very confident that BHS will make him proud at the end of the game.

Meanwhile, other events to be competed for include, walk race, 100 metres race, gymnastics, dance and tug-of-war contest between BHS and Rivers indigenes.