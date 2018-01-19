Benue Govt Does Not Own Any Militia Group – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, says the state does not own any militia group.

Ortom was reacting to rumour making the rounds in some quarters in the country that the state government owned a militia group.

The governor spoke yesterday in Makurdi, when the Benue Youth Prayer Group and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Benue chapter paid him a condolence visit.

He described the rumour as a way to divert attention from the actual problem on ground.

Ortom said that as a law abiding citizen, recruiting militia was not an option to the insecurity that had bedeviled the state.

He said the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers who want to divert the attention of people from the killings that were taking place in the state.

According to him, the state does not need any militia to tackle the incessant attacks on innocent indigenes of Benue because the Lord God Almighty will help them to defeat their enemies.

He recalled that if he had wanted to keep a militia group, he would not have disarmed those that were in possession of illegal arms in the first place.