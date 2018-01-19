Bayelsa PDP Wants Lokpobiri Arrested

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa State chapter has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri for arming a group.

The party also called on President Buhari and security agencies not to ignore the alarm raised by the state Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson about the dangerous activities of the Minister.

The party in a statement signed by its state Chairman, Chief Moses Cleopas reads: “the party has observed with dismay some recent activities of the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri in Bayelsa State and some riverine communities in the neighbouring Delta State.

According to the statement made available to The Tide, “We are disturbed that Lokpobiri has remained true to himself as he continues to maintain a sordid reputation that seems inseparably linked to the horrors of violence in Bayelsa State”.

Cleopas said, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson alerted President Muhammadu Buhari, the security community and indeed Nigerians to the dangerous activities of Lopkobiri and other APC chieftains, which without doubt are inimical to peace, security and development of our dear state.

Ordinarily, Nigerians who are agitated and troubled by the grave allegation would have expected a reassuring response from somebody of the status of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.as Lokpobiri’s response has only deepened the worry about the spectre of violence being masterminded by him and his cohorts in Bayelsa.

This explanation and the contradiction in Lokpobiri’s defence only strengthen the suspicion of complicity in acts of destabilisation against the state.

The statement insisted that, Senator Lokpobiri rather than face the allegation against him and his failure to exploit the opportunity of his position to improve the lot of Bayelsans, he went further to cast aspersions on the government where he claimed that efforts had not been made to develop the state.

The state chairman described the minister as one who had failed to attract any development project to improve the lots of the people of the State.

The state PDP said, “It is a shame that all he has done to remind the citizens of his presence is the orchestration of violence and other acts against the prosperity of the state”.

Chinedu Wosu