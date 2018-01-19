Abe Insists On Guber Primaries

As the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continues, the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the Constitution of the party does not allow the imposition of candidates for election.

Abe, who has been having running battle with the leader of the party and former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Mr Chibuike Amaechi, assured that the party would conduct primaries to choose its governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, despite claims by some party members that primaries for governorship will not hold.

The lawmaker stated that what the former Governor said was to restate the position of the party’s Constitution on the conduct of primaries to nominate candidates for the elections, explaining that “The Constitution of the party does not allow imposition of candidates.”

According to- him,” I think Amaechi was only restating what we already know. The Constitution of the party will be followed in the decision and affairs of the party.”

Amaechi, had during a recent visit to the state said the party would conduct primaries to choose its governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state.

“As far as I am concerned, the ultimate goal, the concentration and the effort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is to be united in one accord”, Abe said.