Top 10 Most Popular Online Casinos in Nigeria

Gambling and betting haven’t been a part of Nigerian life but with the invention of the internet and growth of the online casino industry, this relaxing way of unwinding will to get rewarded has quickly found its way to the country. And with more disposable income, more and more Nigerians are embracing the gambling culture.

However, despite the fact that more Nigerians are gambling, the majority are doing is the wrong way. Most are overlooking the important aspect of being very thorough when selecting a site due to ignorance or assuming all the sites are the same.

But the bottom line is, different sites have different strong points and weak points, and that’s why we’ve decided to write a guide to some of the best Nigerian Casinos for 2018. In our guide, we focus on casino’s strong points, trying to explain to you why you should start betting at these sites.

We are always updating this list, which means it will always contain information that’s current and very useful, especially for those looking for casinos with fresh offerings. Plus, if the internet has a new online casino that welcomes Nigerians, you can be sure to read it here first!

Party Casino

If you are a party animal, then there’s only one place for you to visit; a nightclub or a party. But there’s also a new site that’s offering an alternative to the real party – much like the ones that can be found at Club Quilox or Club 57 in Lagos. PartyCasino – a UK based online casino with a global appeal – is not a new name in the industry. It was launched in 1997 and has since undergone numerous changes and upgrades to meet the appeal of an international site.

Outstanding features of the site include its mobile-friendly site; top quality games; and a stellar reputation for offering safe and secure services.

BGO Casino

BGO has its doors open to all Naijas, and it welcomes you to ‘Beat the Boss’. Even though it’s still a relatively young brand in the industry, in some areas, the site has managed to build a huge profile thanks to its alacrity to partner with some of the internationally renowned brands such as MasterCard and PayPal to promote their name in the online casino sphere.

The casino has so much going on for itself, but the notable ones include offering you more than 200 mobile-friendly games powered by 8 recognized software developers, and their unique concept of ‘Beat the Boss’ where you are required to beat some of the top poker and casino players.

Ladbrokes Casino

One known fact is that since the advent of the online gambling industry, there have been thousands of online casino websites that have been launched yet not all have managed to survive to see this new era of online gambling. In Nigeria, not so many people know of this because of how relatively young the concept of online betting is to most people.

However, for those who already know so much about the industry, they will agree that Ladbrokes is a household name that cannot be downplayed given that it’s one of the oldest brands that still offers gambling services. Even though they have experienced a slow growth rate in profit, the website has already established a strong player base in Europe and Australia and now comes to Nigeria with perks for the Nigerian bettors. Signing up at the site guarantees you a welcome bonus, which you can use to try hundreds of games and other services it has to offer.

Casumo Casino

Casumo Casino was launched just recently with very high expectations of delivering a superb gaming experience to new players – especially millennials – looking for something different online. Despite the questionable choice of the ‘Casumo’ name, the site has done nothing to disappoint especially when looking at their services which are very in line with their initial objective. Every player signing up at the site is expected to choose a ‘Casumo’ which will be your Avatar, and you’ll use it to go through a series of challenges, collecting points and hoping to win more.

Additionally, Nigerians are welcomed to the site with a €1200 welcome bonus offer, which is accompanied by a maximum of 200 free spins.

Betat Casino

There’s no justifiable reason why any Nigerian player shouldn’t bet at Betat Casino – a Malta based site with international appeal. The website has plenty to offer especially when it comes to the games and surprise promotions. There are dozens of exciting and rewarding video slot game to choose from as well as table games that feature different variants of roulette, blackjack and poker – all from some of the top software developers.

All Nigerian players signing up at the site for the first time are entitled to a €500 welcome bonus offer and an additional 50 free spins – which can only be used to play the selected Betat Casino game of the week.

Other Recommended Nigerian Friendly Casinos for 2018

In addition to the mentioned websites, we can’t shy off to recommend some of the following websites. We’ve described what they offer best in a sentence, but you can as well check them out for more features.

Thrills: As a newcomer in the industry, Thrills Casino has put most of its focus on imagination, and fun and nothing can hold them back at ensuring they deliver a fun filled casino experience – not even gravity! The site has partnered with different providers to offer you a thrilling experience and the wide array of mobile friendly banking options ensure you deposit and withdraw your winnings safely, securely and effortlessly. Nigerians can also choose from the €25 deposit for a €5 bonus or a 100% slots bonus up to a maximum of €100 on the first deposit + 50 free spins.

Slots Magic: Although this website has been online for a while, not so many people are well familiar with it. It has notable features that are also available at some of the top sites. For starters, Slots Magic boasts of having a truly exceptional games collection that includes titles from top software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Amaya and so much more. What’s more, the site has a very exceptional customer support team that ensures you have the help you need.

Kaboo: Kaboo Casino is new, bold and interestingly modern. This one of the gambling websites that we’ve seen has managed to strike a balance between mobile gambling and online casino perfectly, offering bettors – including Nigerians complimentary yet unique services. Accessible through mobile or PC, the casino has hundreds of games to offer plus a unique challenge where you earn cash.

NetBet & 888 Casinos: For those who are familiar with online casino websites, you are aware why we’ve decided to match these two as one. For those who aren’t familiar – NetBet and 888 Casino offer identical services. They have games from the same providers and as well as featuring exceptional service delivery. This might surprise you, but they also have the same bonus offer of 100%