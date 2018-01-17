Youth Kill Two, Burn Houses In Ogoni

At least, two persons have been killed and scores of others injured as irate youths from Gwara Community invaded Gure community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eye witness, Mr. Dumele Koki, who spoke to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday said houses were also burnt down by the neighbouring community.

Koki said that two boys and two girls from Gwara had visited a lady, Ndinwi Reuben in Gure when on their way back, they were kidnapped by boys suspected to be indigenes of Gure Community.

According to Koki, “the two boys escaped while the girls couldn’t. The two boys who escaped reported the matter to their community whereupon the youths of the community re-grouped and unleashed mayhem in Gure.

He said that the girls who were rescued by the Gwara youths said they were not raped.

Koki explained that the invasion by the Gwara youth occurred penultimate Wednesday by10pm.

He alleged that Gwara youths had come through a bush track, to one Michael Nwinadam’s house, killed his daughter and cut his wife’s breast.

Koki also explained that the assailants injured two other children of Nwinadam while the corpses of the deceased daughter and wife who bled to death have been deposited at a mortuary in Bori.

He noted that the injured children of the man were in critical conditions.

Koki disclosed that the youth president of Gure community, had invited police anti-cultism unit, which promptly responded as the Gwara youths had become too restive, unleashing mayhem and wreaking havoc at will.

He said that his own house was also burnt in the fray.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who spoke with The Tide on the issue yesterday, confirmed the incident but stated that no arrest had been made yet.

Kiadum Edookar