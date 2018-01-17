Wydad Sacks Coach

Reigning African champions, Wydad Casablanca have parted ways with Coach Hussein Amotta.

Amotta has been sacked after a poor first half of the season despite leading the side to glory in the continental club competition last year.

The victorious coach was on the final shortlist for the CAF Coach of the Year Award, but lost out to Egypt’s Hector Cuper.

“After the bad results, the club’s board held a meeting last week and decided to end the contract of Head Coach Hussein Amotta and his technical staff,” a club statement read.

“The board appreciates the work of the coach after he led the team to win the Moroccan championship, the African Champions League and a place at the Club World Cup.

“We respect the coach but we are all working for Wydad and so that’s why we took the decision to end Hussein Amotta’s contract and we wish him all the best.”

Wydad is currently12th in the 16-team league in Morocco and trail leaders Hassania Agadir by 13 points.

A 2-1 loss to Kawkab Marrakech last Monday was Wydad’s second league loss in a row and their sixth in 14 league outings this term.

Amotta took the reins in January 2017 when he replaced Frenchman Sebastien Desabre and under his guidance Wydad were named the CAF Club of the Year.