‘Wike Has Transformed Rivers Through Projects’

Cont’d from Monday

For every single project that has been awarded by Governor Wike, the administration always insists on the community empowerment component. A specified percentage of employment is reserved for the youths and women, while community entrepreneurs are given sub-contracts to supply materials for the high profile projects.

For the small and medium-sized projects, local and indigenous contractors have been patronized by the administration in a deliberate move to empower the people.

Most importantly, Governor Wike declared 2017 as the year of economic empowerment, also known as stomach infrastructure.

In the 2017 budget, a cumulative sum of N12billion was allocated to the relevant line ministries to implement various youth and women development and empowerment schemes

The administration has created over 400,000 direct and indirect jobs through the statewide execution of projects , empowered families for the good of the majority.

Foreign Direct Investment

One of the most strategic foreign direct investment in Nigeria today is the GreenGas LNG Facility being developed by the Greenville Nigeria Limited in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The N140billion project is critical to any plan to revive the nation’s economy.

Rivers Elder Statesmen on a tour of the N140billion GreenGas LNG Facility being constructed by Grenville Nigeria Limited in Rumuji, Emohua Local Government Area on Friday, Governor Wike said that the State

The project covers 42 hectares and will employ between 3000 and 3500 workers upon completion. At present, 200 workers daily are working at the project site on a daily basis.

About 250 trucks will be loading from the facility, while it will generate 150 megawatts of electricity to serve Rivers State and Nigeria.

The gas produced at the facility will help other parts of the country produce 600 megawatts of electricity.

Awards and Objective Independent Testimonies

Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike emerged as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2017 after he garnered the highest number of votes online following his nomination by the Silverbird Group.

The Governor emerged because he has been excellent by all standards with his works visible across the state.

Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year, 2017

For the first since the introduction of the Sun awards, Governor Wike is the first to win the Governor of the Year back to back, having won it in 2016. The Sun Management declared that they are impressed with the continued delivery of projects and programmes by the Rivers State Governor.

New Telegraph Newspaper Man of the Year, 2017

Governor Wike emerged as the New Telegraph Newspaper Man of The Year 2017.

The award was in recognition of the governor’s outstanding achievements.

Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, (CON, GSSRS) won “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

This award is for the governor’s investments in the development of urban renewal programmes, housing and projects that improve the living conditions of less privileged persons.

The “Global Human Settlements Outstanding Contribution Award ” is organised by Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA). The group is supported by the United Nations Environment.

Under this dispensation, Governor Wike has proved to be a performer and the undisputed “Mr Projects ” of Nigeria . From 29th May, 2015, he has religiously kept his promise to transform Rivers State and entrench the process of development, peace and national growth.

As a result of the governor’s superlative performance, he has been honoured by several groups.

The Rivers State Christian Association of Nigeria conferred on him the “Apostle of Peace ” award in recognition of his exemplary efforts in the peace of peace building and maintenance of security.

He emerged as the “Sun Governor of the Year, 2016”, “Independent Newspaper Man of the Year, 2016” and “Authority Newspapers of the Year, 2016” for his outstanding achievements in the areas of projects execution and service delivery.

Testimonies

The following are highlights of independent assessments of distinguished Nigerians who have witnessed first hand, Governor Wike’s outstanding performance in the last two years.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo during his visit to Rivers State for a meeting with stakeholders commended Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his efforts at improving infrastructure in the state.

He described him as “Mr. Project”.

Vice President Osinbajo was highly elated over the number of development projects under the administration of Governor Wike.

He said: “He is indeed Mr. Projects. As we came in today, we had to visit some project sites”.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan after his visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 18, 2017 declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has performed creditably well since assuming office , transforming the state in the process .

He praised the governor for keeping the torch shinning by his exemplary performance, which has justified his election by the people of Rivers State. .

. He said: “I am part of Rivers State. I grew up in Rivers State and Bayelsa was carved out of Rivers State. Also, my wife is from Rivers State. Today, is my first day of visiting Rivers State since Wike assumed office as Governor. Twenty two months down the line, I am quite impressed with what I have seen. One thing I must commend Wike is that he has positive traits. I always believe that wherever you find yourself, add value. Governor Wike has added value in Rivers State. He has done we?l to show his signature.”

Former Senate President David Mark

Former Senate President; Senator David Mark emphasised that Governor Wike has used his mandate to positively change the developmental outlook of Rivers State, keeping his promises, instead of giving excuses for failure.

Speaking on the projects delivery of Governor Wike after commissioning the 8-kilometre Ozuoba-Ogbogoro-Rumuolumeni road, Senator Mark said : “so far, he has governed well , now people are beginning to see the results of the promises that he made.

“He is not only keeping his promises , he also has the welfare of the people at heart. That is what governance is all about. Those who voted him are reaping in the benefits of democracy.

“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a man of action who keeps to his words and promises. I want to thank you for keeping to your promises.’

.”I am a great advocate of change the change. Because what brought APC to power is change. Now we have seen that change has not taken place. We have to change that change now. Why we must change the change is because those who called for change are not keeping their promise”, Senator Mark said.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for bringing back faith in government through his superlative projects delivery at a time people were losing faith in government.

Ekweremadu made the remark after he commissioned the Rumuepirikom-Rumuolumeni road leading to key economic outlets , the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Naval Warship NNS Pathfinder.

He said: “I can see people working together; I can see a state government in action. I can see a governor committed to the transformation of the state and a governor determined to use the opportunity given to him by the people of the state to the benefit of the people. I am happy to see that the governor has brought faith to government when people are losing faith in government”.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio,said that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has executed more projects in the last two years than the Federal Government.

Akpabio, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt shortly after accompanying Wike on inspection of projects on Monday, explained that the governor’s outstanding performance stemmed from his love for Rivers people.

He said, “Governor Wike has done more work and projects in the last two years than the Federal Government. That is my considered opinion. Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources. If your state gets N5bn, do projects of that amount.

If you get N1bn, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.

The resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the Federal Government. Rivers State Government gets far less than a quarter than one per cent of what accrues to the Federal Government, but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.”

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor,Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a man of the people.

He spoke after commissioning expanded Okrika (ATC) Landing Jetty at Okrika Town, in Okrika Local Government Area and the newly constructed Alakahia Link Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

He said Wike has endeared himself to Rivers people.

“I see that Goveror Wike is a man of the people who is committed to the development of the state, Tambuwal said

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha

Former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for executing lifetime legacy projects.

Ihedioha, who inspected projects with Governor in Port Harcourt, said God has blessed Rivers state by using the governor to lift it to greater heights.

The former deputy speaker said the projects have transformed the fortunes of the state and expressed happiness “with the quality of contractors engaged by governor Wike to build a new Rivers state.

“This governor is a blessing to the people of Rivers state.I am impressed by the work he is doing to move the state ahead. I know the extent of work done so far because I grew up here in Port Harcourt, at Captain Amangala Street. This governor has obliterated the upland and riverine dichotomy.

“He has united the people of Rivers state through projects and politics of inclusion. Wike is a good example of democratic leadership and the delivery of quality projects for the growth of society. ”

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr Sule Lamido advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) at all levels to learn the art and science of leadership and projects delivery from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

He spoke during the commissioning of the reconstructed Ozuoba-Rumosi road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area .

.He said: “Only PDP Governors are working. We in PDP, care and we are concerned. If we are giving a responsibility, we discharge it creditably. Governor Wike has done very well. I extend the gratitude of the entire PDP family to Governor Wike for his performance “.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, commended Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on his efforts at transforming Rivers State despite the current economic recession in the country.

Governor Yari made the commendation at the Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after a closed-door meeting with Wike.

Yari, who said he and others visited Wike in his capacity as governor and to discuss issues concerning the NGF.

According to Yari, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC): “We came here for friendship and private discussions, concerning the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. He is a member and we visit our members. When he has the opportunity, Governor Wike will visit Kebbi and Zamfara states. This is a brotherly visit.

“He took us round to see development projects and the way he is changing the face of the Government House. Despite the fact that we are having a serious economic crisis on our hands, which we are trying to manage, he has managed to come up with some programmes for the betterment of Rivers people. This is commendable.”

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike deserves The Sun Governor of the Year 2016 award because of his outstanding performance.

Presenting the award to Wike in Lagos at the weekend in Lagos, Anyaoku applauded the governor for placing development projects on the priority list of his government.

He said: “This is clearly a most deserving award. Wike has been in the news for good reasons. We know Wike is working. I learnt that his nickname is Mr. Projects.

“I have been asking questions and I was told the number of projects that he has executed in Rivers State. And I did ask him while we sat together, how he was able to raise funds for all these projects. He told me that he manages to do all these projects through prudent management. Today, it gives me great pleasure to hand over this award to a most deserving awardee.”

Conclusion

Under the leadership of Governor Wike, Rivers State is witnessing her most profound stretch of development. The governor has entrenched commitment , courage, focus and visionary leadership across the state, galvanizing all stakeholders to place Rivers State above personal considerations.

From road infrastructure to water supply, from health to education, from security lives and property to access to justice and from economic empowerment to sports development, Governor Wike has redefined leadership.

Governor Wike has proved that good governance is possible under an era of economic recession. The governor has also proved that good governance can progress simultaneously with the defence of Rivers people ‘ democratic rights.

The Golden Jubilee Governor of Rivers State has made Rivers people proud by his superlative chronicle of performance, delivery of pro-people projects and compassionate governance . This is the golden era of Rivers State. Rivers is NEW.

Simeon Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Concluded.