Wembley To Host S’Eagles, England Friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFA) has confirmed that a prestige friendly match between the Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, 2nd June, 2018.

The match will be only the third between both countries at senior level, and will serve as the Super Eagles’ final preparatory game for the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia, with their first match against Croatia in Kaliningrad coming exactly two weeks after.

NFF’s 1st Vice President and Chairman of the Federation’s Organising Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi told Tidesports source yesterday: “The match is now confirmed. We had been doing a lot of work in the background, even going back to last year.

“Now, we are happy to say that it is all sealed. Certainly, it is going to be a big match, between two countries of remarkable historical affinity and similarities.

“We have other matches and programmes for the team, and we will soon roll out the entire plan for matches, camping sites and training camps.”

England will also participate in next year’s World Cup. They are in Group G along side Belgium, Panama and Africa’s Tunisia.