Union Tasks RSG On Agric Projects

The National Agricultural Production Cooperation Union of Nigeria (NAPCUN), Rivers State chapter has called on the Rivers State Government to consider the yearning of the public to revive all inclusive agricultural programmers to boost food production and employment generation in the state.

The State Coordinator of the Union, Mr. Godwin Emmanuel made the appeal in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Emmanuel, who commended the Governor of the state, Chief NyesomWike on his numerous development programmes and projects since inception of the government in the state, expressed the need to revive all government abandoned agricultural projects to reduce unemployment and poverty in the state.

He said the union in the state had conducted a research on the abandoned governments agricultural programmes, such as school- to land programme centers in Etche, Iriebe and Songhai farm in Tai LGA, Fish Farms in Buguma, Andoni and in Ikwerre area and saw huge potentials that would make the state grow economically and decided to draw the attention of the state Government to the sector.

According to him, the agricultural sector can engage over 15,000 youths in terms of employment, increase food production as well as revenue generation for the government in the state.

The union’s coordinator noted that it would equally reduce youth involvement in crimes on the streets of various cities, towns and villages of the state.

Emmanuel further appealed to the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to extend his road rehabitation and construction to rural areas, where most of the farm land and programmes are established for easy transportation of goods and crops for consumptions.

Enoch Epelle