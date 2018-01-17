Super Eagles Will Go Beyond Group Stage – Coach

The head Coach of SKE Football Club in Port Harcourt, Smart Justin has expressed confidence that Nigeria will scale through the group stage in Russia 2018 World Cup.

Nigeria is in group D along side with Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

Smart said this while fielding questions from The Tide sports on Monday at Delta Hotels, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.

“I am proud of Nigeria because, during the qualification to World Cup, they played as a team, not minding their opponents in the group” Smart said.

He explained that Mikel Obi as the Captain has good leadership qualities that can lead the Eagles to glory.

According to him, the only area that the Coach Gernot Rohr should work on, is the goalkeeping department because some of the goal keepers in the team, are inexperienced, adding that Vincent Enyeama return to the team will be a good deal if only he is doing well in his club side.

He equally stated that Nigeria would shock the world in Russia this year.

“Every Nigerian will be happy if the Super Eagle do what is expected of them, as we have some experienced players that have been in World Cup, he added.

Kiadum F. Edookor