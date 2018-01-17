Rivers, 100% Christian State, Wike Reiterates

The Rivers State Government has reiterated that the state remains a 100 per cent Christian state with its foundation firmly rooted in the Almighty God.

The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this during a courtesy visit to him by the Ministers Prayer Network Int’l at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said his administration was committing N1billion as a trust fund to support rural evangelism and the growth of the church generally in the state irrespective of denomination with a board of directors to manage it.

According to him, before his administration came on board, mission schools had been returned to its owners with most of them in a dilapidated state, but as a government that is committed to quality education it took steps to amend the laws to enable it intervene in the rehabilitation of mission schools for the overall benefit of the Rivers people.

Wike, who said he will continue to make himself available as a vessel of the Lord to fulfil God’s purpose, thanked the Ministers Prayer Network Int’l for organising the Global Mega Prayer quake.

In his remarks, the International Head Coordinator, Rev Mossy Madugba said the desire to build an International Convention Centre in this part of the country where Christians from all denominations can come and fellowship with the Lord, prompted them to get 83 hectares of land along the Expressway in Asa, Abia State, which was being developed as a Christian centre.

He said the Rivers State Government had always partnered with the Ministers Prayer Network Int’l, noting that despite the fact that the prayer meeting has been holding at the convention centre for the past 3 years, Rivers State has hosted it for 18 years out of its 22years of existence.

Also speaking, Dr. Brenda Kelly from the United State of America and Pastor Christophe Tiedeke, from Germany, expressed delight to see a state government that was so committed to the propagation of the gospel, noting that this will attract a lot of blessings to the people of Nigeria.