NPA Boss Tasks Port Workers On Improved Services …As Port Manager, Others Bag Awards

The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, (NPA), Hadiza Usman has called on port workers not to relent in their efforts to improve services in the authority.

She made the call while presenting the 2017 Long Service Merit Award to the Manager of Rivers Port, Alhaji Abubakar Umar and others in Lagos, recently.

Usman said that the awards were for accountability, prudence and transparency.

According to her, there was no better way to appreciate workers who are committed to duties than to openly reward them.

The NPA boss maintained that the authority would continue to encourage its staff in order to spur them to greater action.

She further explained that the commission was determined to enthrone ease of doing business so that both workers and port users would transact business with less stress as it applied to the international community.

The Tide learnt that the awardee, Alhaji Umar, has initiated some programmes in Rivers Port in consonance with the agency’s policies.

Some workers in Port Harcourt, The Tide gathered, expressed satisfaction over the honour done their boss, describing it as a step in the right direction.

Though they were not emphatic about any issue, but said that since Umar became the Rivers Port head, some challenges relating to port operations had been overcome.

In his response, the elated Rivers Port boss, promised to do his best to ensure that activities of the Port improved for the best.

Meanwhile, he has appreciated the management of NPA for the honour done him and others and added that it was a huge source of encouragement.