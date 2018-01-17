Nigerian Victim In S’Africa Cries For Help

Thirty-year-old Nigerian attacked by taxi drivers, Mr Chukwuebuka Ezeoke, in Rustenburg, South Africa has appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigerian mission to assist him.

The drivers burned guest houses and shops owned by Nigerians, while four Nigerians were beaten and admitted to the hospital.

The drivers alleged that Nigerians sold drugs to a gang which attacked their members and that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year-old South African girl.

The Nigerian Union denied the allegations by the taxi drivers.

Ezeoke, a businessman, told newsmen on the telephone from Rustenburg, South Africa yesterday that a mob took him by surprise on a Sunday morning.

“ I did not know what was happening, only to be attacked by a mob. They beat me with all sorts of weapons.

“ My head, eyes, hands, and legs had big cuts. I was taken to the hospital by some of our people who saw what happened. I stayed in the hospital for one week.

“ As we speak, I cannot walk well and it is by God`s grace that I am still alive. The mob took my two telephones, and R5,000 cash (N150,000),” he said.

Ezeoke said that officials of the union visited him in the hospital.

According to him, the federal government and the Nigerian mission in South Africa should assist victims of the attack.

“ I appeal to the Government and the mission in South Africa to assist us. Some of us lost everything. The money I wanted to use for my business was stolen on the day I was attacked. I understand some businesses owned by our people were also burned.

“It has become necessary for the government to come to our aid. We need assistance now to get back to our businesses,” he said.

Ezeoke said he could still not walk after leaving the hospital.