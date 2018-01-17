Monarch Sues IG, Two Others For Harassment, Libel

The Eze Odinta Nanya I of Etche Ethnic Nationality, Eze Ndubuisi Nwankwo has dragged his son, James Chukwudi Nwankwo, Chigozie Chukwudi and the Nigeria Police to both the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt and Okehi High Court for libel.

Nwankwo in the suit is demanding the sum of N10 million damage from James Chukwudi Nwankwo and , Chigozie for writing false information about him to the police.

The plaintiff is also asking the court to compel the inspector General of police (IGP) to stop his men from further harassing and intimidating him pending the determination of the suit.

Meanwhile, the Okehi High Court has fixed Monday January 31,2018 for hearing of the matter, while the Federal High Court has adjourned it to February 2018.

Eze Ndubusi Nwankwo had told The Tide in an interview in Chokota that James Chukwudi Nwankwo, his half brother and his son, Chigozie Nwankwo to the had sent petitions to the Inspector-General of Police, accusing him of involvement in kidnapping, possession of illegal fire arms, being member of a secret cult and attempted murder.

He alleged that he was arrested on the 11th of November, 2017 and detained for three days by the police before being released.

Nwankwo further alleged that on the 6th of January 2018, his police orderly was also murdered by a team of police men on the order of the Inspector-General of Police.

He urged the court to ensure that justice is done on the matter.