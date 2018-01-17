Medicinal Uses Of Charcoal

Hippocrates, the father of modem medicine was said to have observed that food is the best medicine for any disease. Inadvertently, we are what we eat. Having said that, I would want us to explore the benefits of charcoal to heath.

Common charcoal is made from coal, wood, coconut shell or petroleum but “activated charcoal”, similar to common charcoal, is made especially for use as medicine. To make activated charcoal, manufacturers heat common charcoal in the presence of a gas that causes the charcoal to develop lots of internal spaces or pores.

It’s true that ordinary charcoal also has some of the properties, but one will need quite a lot of charcoal to have the same effect that activated charcoal will give.

One unique property of activated charcoal is its ability to absorb-draw particles from gases, liquids and solids. Maybe, our forefathers exploited those benefits of charcoal so much that it was common those days to have charcoal already made and used for various ailments. Our grand fathers believed that all cures of abdominal pains could be tackled with activated charcoal.

Some of the benefits of activated charcoal include removing poisons from the body. In other words, charcoal can be a detoxifying substance. It can be used in removing poisoning by various chemicals, drugs, toxic heavy metals from the body.

Activated charcoal comes handy for treating food poisoning. Even overdose of drug. It’s also used in emergency trauma cases.

One recent research indicated that though charcoal does not absorb the toxins, it would through the chemical process of absorption. Absorption is the chemical process where elements bind to a surface.

In treating food poisoning, it helps in removing toxins. For example, in acute alcohol poisoning, activated charcoal can help revive the victim. It can significantly reduce blood alcohol concentrations.

Toxic mold present in the body often leads to depression, kidney and liver failure, including decreased brain function.

If you and your family experience symptoms including wheezing, rashes, watery eyes, coughing or head aches that aren’t explained in other ways, then charcoal should come handy.

Charcoal helps in purifying water. It helps trap impurities in water including solvents, pesticides, industrial waste and other chemicals. This is why its used in water filtration systems throughout the world. However, it doesn’t trap viruses, bacteria and hard-water minerals.

Skin and body health can be enhanced by activated charcoal. Activated charcoal uses extend beyond internal applications. It’s effective at treating body odour and acne and relieving discomfort from insect bites, rashes from poisoning Ivy or poison oak and snake bites.

After a mosquito bite or bee sting, mix one capsule of activated charcoal with ½ tablespoon of coconut oil, and dab on affected area. Reapply every 30 minutes until itching and discomfort area gone. As activated charcoal stains nearly everything it touches, wrap with bandage.

Those undergoing cancer treatment of chemotherapy or radiotherapy can use activated charcoal to manage its effects.