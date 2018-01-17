IPMAN Wants More Tank Farms In S’South, S’East

The leadership of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Port Harcourt Refinery Depot, has called on the Federal Government and private investors to invest in building more petrol Tank Farms in the South-South and South-East geo political zones.

Speaking to The Tide at the Port Harcourt Refining Depot, Alesa Eleme last Monday, an official of the Association, Mr Chinedu Ukpabi, said that it is imperative for government and private investors to undertake the building of petrol Tank Farms in the two geo-political zones to address and cushion the effect of the recurring scarcity of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called fuel within the geographical zones.

Ukpabi explained that the Tank Farms will easily provide access to the availability of the product through the Tank Farms storage facilities stressing that in the South-East zone much Task Farms are not easy to come by as comparable to Lagos and Ibadan in the South-West.

The association boss added that the two zones have potentials for private investors to undertake such venture and reduce the suffering of the people. He emphasised that the tankfarms will complement the efforts and storage capacity of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) in the storage and distribution of the product.

On the association’s efforts to make petroleum products available in the state, Ukpabi commended the synergy between the association and the department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in the state, stressing that independent oil marketers are doing their best to ensure the availability of fuel to the general public even purchasing at a very exorbitant price from Tank Farm owners.

He called for understanding and cooperation of the public in this critical period and challenge being faced by Nigerians.

He applauded the Court of Appeal Port Harcourt Division, for resolving the lingering leadership tussle that engulfed the association for a very long time, adding that the association would continue to seek for peace, unity and preservation of the aims and objectives of the Association to protect the general interests of its members.

He urged all members of the association to support the new leadership as declared by the court to restore peace.