Go Round FC Targets Akwa Utd’s Scalp

Premier League newcomers, Go Round FC will once again taste what life is like in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, as the nascent 2018 season enters Day two today. The Omoku outfit will be playing host to high-flying Akwa United in what many have tagged as David versus Goliath contest at the Krudera Hotel Stadium, Omoku, Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State..

In the opening fixture of the season, last Sunday both teams achieved contest result while Go Round fought hard but lost narrowly to seasoned campaigners, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi 0-1, Akwa United were dominant winners, 2-0 over visiting Rangers International of Enugu.

But today, the stakes cannot be high enough for Go Round FC. The Bro Felix Obuah boys are primed to announce themselves on the big stage and Akwa United’s scalp is big enough to be used in making a clear statement about their ambition in the league.

While the visitors would bank on their expensive and impressive form from last season. Go Round has the comfort and intimidating home record to flaunt.

They were able to play the entire season last time out without dropping a point at home and would want to build on that record this term in order to have a good season.

Thus, having been buoyed by the N50million largesse from Rivers State Government for their achievement last season and the promise of a foreign tour this time, if they finish the season among the top three, the homers would need no further motivation to go full throttle against Akwa United.

Therefore, Coach Maikaba should be ready for a few surprises as their hosts go for their first win in the elite league.