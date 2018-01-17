Global Nomination Process Opens For Agric Innovators

The World Food Prize (WFP) Foundation is accepting nominations for its renowned award that recognises the accomplishments of individuals who have advanced in human development by improving the quality and availability of food in the world.

Nicole Barreca , Director of Communications and Events, WFP, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Monday.

Barreca stated that nominations of worthy candidates were invited from public and private organisations, academic institutions, governmental organisations among others.

He said that the nomination criteria, procedure and on-line form were available at www.worldfoodprize.org/nominate, adding that nomination would be accepted till May 1, 2018.

“ The WFP was created in 1986 to be the highest individual honour for exceptional and unique achievements in improving the quality and availability of the world’s food supply as well as the access of all human beings to it.

“This prestigious $250,000 award has been presented to 46 outstanding individuals from 18 countries and the United Nations,” he said.

The director noted that in issuing the annual invitation to nominate, the WFP President Ambassador, Kenneth Quinn affirmed that: “It is imperative that those individuals whose work has truly made a difference in the lives and well being of large numbers of people are considered for this award.

According to him, WFP is the foremost international award recognising the achievements of individuals, who had advanced human development.

“The Prize was founded in 1986 by Dr. Norman Borlaug, recipient of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize, since then, the World Food Prize has honoured 46 outstanding individuals who have made vital contributions throughout the world.

“WFP annually hosts the Borlaug Dialogue international symposium and a variety of youth education programmes to help further the discussion on cutting-edge global food security issues and inspire the next generation to end hunger,” he said.