Desert Stars Fined N5m For Snubbing NNL Super 4

Yobe Desert Stars was fined N5 million yesterday by the management of Bet9ja NNL, for bringing the league to disrepute.

Tidesports source gathered that the Damaturu based team failed to participate in the Bet9ja NNL Super 4 tournament which took place at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

NNL Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Katken told newsmen that Yobe Desert Stars’ withdrawal from the competition was considered as affront on the league board.

“After committing to uphold the rules guiding the league from the onset, your withdrawal from the Super four is viewed seriously as an act to truncate the League process.

“ And thereby, bringing the entire football family system to disrepute, as well as an attempt to mock the NNL after investing a lot to prepare for the tournament.

“Yobe Desert Stars failed to realise that the league is not concluded until the Super four, a crucial tournament to determine the actual winners of the league is played,’’ he said.

Katken said that the club have seven days from the date of receipt of the official letter to pay the fine.

The chief operating officer said that the club which was promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League has been dully communicated of the board decision.