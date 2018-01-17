Commissioner Condemns Work On Mkpor-Mgbuosimini Road

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dumnamerie Dekor has condemned the quality of job done by Iskat Nigeria Limited at Mkpor / Mgbuosimini road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Dekor stated this during a routine site inspection in Port Harcourt.

He condemned the ongoing work saying the quality of job was below standard, the pace slows adding that “this job was meant to be completed by January 2017, but up till now nothing tangible is done”.

The Commissioner assured the people of Mkpor of his commitment to the supervision of the job, saying “I will be on this road on weekly basis to monitor the job and ensure that Iskat does what is expected of them to do on this site”. He further called on the contractor handling Aka Base road to mobilise to site as quickly as possible and take the opportunity of the dry season to make the road passable for residents as the road leads to many high density areas. “The state of this road is so bad that residents are faced with difficulties in accessing nearby communities”. He charged the ministry’s engineers to be up and doing in their supervision to ensure that work was done as stipulated and delivered before May 29 this year for commissioning.

Agnes Onwuli