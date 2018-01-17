Church Organises Free Surgery For Members

The Health Ministries Department of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Port Harcourt Conference has commenced a free medical surgery programme for indigent members of the church across the conference.

The Director, Health Ministries Department, Dr Sokiprim Akoko told The Tide in a telephone interview yesterday, that the programme was a welfare package for the less privileged in the church who could not afford their medical needs particularly of surgery.

Akoko who revealed that the surgery would be in two areas, Gynaecology and General Surgery explained that the former would cover cases like Fibroid and cyst whether of ovarian or Barthdins while the latter would cover such cases as Appendicitis, Leiomuona, Hernia, and varicose veins.

Akeko stated that the surgery would take place every Sunday with a minimum of two surgeries and maximum of four surgeries each Sunday and would last for the next 52 weeks.

He said “this is a welfare package organised by the conference to help meet the medical needs of its members especially the less privileged. It is exclusive for those who are not able to cater for their medical surgery needs. It therefore requires the process of the church board of each individual church in the conference to unbiasely recommend to the department such persons for attention”.

Akoko also stated that “the surgery is not meant for emergency cases as such cases will be referred to the general hospitals. It is only for those cases that have been diagnosed but have not developed into an emergency yet that we are looking at.”

While noting that the department was trying its best to make the exercise simple and far-reaching to the members of the conference, the medical export urged leaders of the churches to partner with the department in ensuring that the impact of the exercise is felt by members in their heath needs and to the glory of God.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu