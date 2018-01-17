Benue Massacre: Senate Gives IGP 14 Days To Nab Culprits …We’re Tired Of Minute Silence – Ekweremadu …Nigerians Pushing Towards War – Aregbesola

Weighing the gravity and international shame caused by the killings of over 72 innocent persons coupled with criticisms and condemnations of such act by Nigerians, stakeholders and some international persons, the Senate yesterday ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris to fish out perpetrators before 14 days, mathematically, 336 hours.

Speaking on the dastardly act during yesterday’s plenary, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said, “We want to see immediate action. One point raised here today is the issue of justice. Without justice, we cannot see unity and that justice stands as one of our recommendations.

“In the next 14 days, the Inspector General of Police must find the perpetrators, arrest them, and the Attorney General of Benue State must prosecute them.

That is minimum requirement and it must happen. “Our resolution is that some of our discussions here need to be conveyed to Mr. President.

We appreciate his actions for calling us and giving us a brief on what has happened. Hence, we owe it to him to tell him what we have discussed and the seriousness with which we have taken the issue.

It is a wake-up call for him and it is a wake-up call for us. It is a wakeup call for this government.

We must address the issue of security. We cannot continue to allow this violence to keep going on from one state to another.

“”The President must act in this area, and those responsible for this must be held accountable.

There must also be long term solutions. Part of this long term solution is that the members of the committee on security must objectively look into this. “The military cannot be the solution all the time.

This is because sometimes the military is overstretched and that has its own impact and problem.

“”In this regard, we are hoping that the committee urgently comes up with the recommendations to us on what we need to do to strengthen the police, apart from more man-power. Is it community policing? Is it state policing? We need to know.

“”Something must be done in this area, but more importantly we have condemned these killings, but actions must begin to happen for us to re-assure Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, condemned the recent attacks and killings of innocent people by alleged Fulani herdsmen, noting that the ‘Nigerian Senate’ is tired of observing a minute silence for the dead.

Ekweremadu spewed his anger on the recent Benue and Taraba killings on yesterday’s Senate plenary, saying that Nigerians must have peace and security before thinking of infrastructure and development.

According to him, “The Senate is not the only group or body concerned, Nigerians are also worried. We are tired of always observing a minute silence, we must have peace and security before even thinking of infrastructure and development in the country”, he said.

In the same vein, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye opined that “Justice is a scarce commodity, the president and vice president should take a bold step and ring the bell of justice.”

Speaking on state policing, an issue debated over the years, Senator Godswill Akpabio said, “We should revisit the constitutional review where we can start state policing and community policing so as to curb this kind of internal mayhem.”

In his remarks, Senator Banabas Gemade said “Police Commissioner, Director of DSS and Army Commander of Benue State reported that those harbouring these foreign armed bandits are known and reports have been sent to FCT.”

Supporting postulations of fellow distinguished senators, Senator Sam Anyanwu said, “They must be tagged as terrorist since they are foreign armed bandits and not play politics by tagging them as Fulani herdsmen.”

In response to the above positions of these senators, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Ssaraki said, “I am not unmindful of the sobering fact that the New Year has met many citizens in a reflective mood. Many were on the queue for petrol.

In a related development, the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola has said that Nigerians are inadvertently pushing the nation towards another civil war through hate speeches, wickedness and massive killings going on in the country.

The governor said the nation was lucky to come out of the first civil war but stressed that Nigeria might not be lucky if it was plunged into another round of civil war now.

According to a statement in Osogbo by the governor’s media aide, Mr. Sola Fasure, Aregbesola said this at the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration last Monday.

Making an allusion to the widespread killings by the Fulani herdsmen, the governor sued for caution, saying it had become imperative for every Nigerian to work assiduously for the peace of the nation by avoiding anything that could lead to war.

He said, “Through carelessness, thoughtlessness, selfishness, wickedness and hate mongering, the country may unwittingly be pushing itself towards another war.

“War is a very bad business. It is costly, deadly and ruinous, even for a supposedly winner.

“It is worse for the loser. Indeed, all are losers in a war. The resources, human and material, used to prosecute wars could have been used for the development of the people. The lesson of history is that nations and people emerged from wars weakened, devastated, poor and vulnerable.

“The worst part is that though a nation’s decision to go to war or not may be easy before the outbreak of hostilities, it is more difficult and sometimes impossible to decide to stop a war; thus we have prolonged and sometimes an indeterminate war. This is the hard part.

“We see the devastations of war in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon (and closer home) in Liberia and Sierra Leone. While some like Liberia and Sierra Leone are fortunate to put the war behind them, Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and Iraq have found it difficult to stop their own wars.

“Lebanon lost its Paradise and Pearl of the Middle East status to the United Arab Emirates. The mutual antagonism and distrust that the Nigerian Civil War bred are still with us.”

Aregbesola described peace as the foundation for economic and political development while stressing that no development could take place in a crisis situation.

He said Nigeria was placed in a strategic position to lead the African continent out of backwardness and crisis, saying the nation could not afford to fail in discharging its responsibilities.

The governor called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to break away from the culture of dependence on the free money from crude oil. He urged them to apply their education to solving problems facing humanity, saying that would be the way to make sustainable wealth because oil would soon lose its importance.

He said, “In the interest of the black race, Nigeria must not just exist, it must be strong to be able to lead the continent to achieve its manifest destiny.

“The greatest riches of the continent are domiciled in the Great Lakes Region comprising Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

“Nigeria should be strong and provide leadership with South Africa and the leaders of the region to be able to develop these riches for the development of the people of the continent and for Africa to be able to take her place in the world.”