Wike Urges Nigerians To Promote Peace

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Nigerians to support the Armed Forces to promote peace across the country.

Speaking at a Jumaat Service in Port Harcourt to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, last Friday, Wike said that peace and unity are needed for the development of the country.

Represented by his Special Adviser on NDDC, Mohammed Okiri, the governor said Armed Forces personnel made sacrifices to preserve the country.

He said: “We are calling on all Muslims and the armed forces to join their hands together, so we can have a sustainable country where peace and harmony reign.

“The governor has invested so much in the security of the state. We want this state to be peaceful all the time, so that investors will continue to troop in.”

The governor reiterated his call for the creation of institutions to cater for ex-servicemen and women.

He urged the military and para-military organisations to stick to their constitutional roles during the electioneering period.

Also speaking, Rivers State Islamic Leader, Alhaji Nasir Uhor said that the Muslim community in the state will always use the Armed Forces Remembrance Day to work for peace .

Similarly, Imam Abdulmalik Tanko urged the Nigerians to be good citizens who work the development of the country.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed praised the ex-servicemen for the sacrifices they have made for the country.