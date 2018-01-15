‘Wike Has Transformed Rivers Through Projects’

International Specialist Hospital The Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike has started the process to construct an international Specialist Hospital to handle life-threatening ailments. The New Specialist Hospital will promote medical tourism in Rivers State.

The hospital will have a helipad, modern equipment for the treatment of cancer, kidney, heart and liver diseases.

Completion of Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt

In addition, the administration has released funds for the completion of the Ultra-modern Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt. The hospital will be ready by the third anniversary celebrations of the administration , following the termination of the joint ownership agreement with the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Promotion Of Quality Education

Governor Wike has taken profound steps to resuscitate the education sector in the state. From primary to tertiary education, sustained investments have led to marked improvements.

The administration has reintroduced boarding secondary education in the state. This has led to the total rehabilitation and expansion of facilities at selected schools in the three senatorial districts.

The schools that have been rehabilitated are: Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, Government Secondary School, Ogu, Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori and Nyemoni Grammar School, Abonnema.

The Rivers State Government has commenced the total reconstruction, re-modelling and upgrading of the Government Secondary School, Abua .The State Government will introduce boarding education in Government Secondary School, Abua as part of the remodelling process.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike through the Ministry of Education has supported over 238 secondary schools in Rivers State with science laboratory equipment and N200,000 each for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations, SSCE.

The equipment were distributed as part of the government’s efforts to reposition education in the state.

The governor had released over N47.6 milion intervention fund as subsidy to aid the registration of students in public schools for the 2016/2017 SSCE.

State-wide rehabilitation of public primary schools

The rehabilitation and equipment of Primary Schools in Rivers State have taken place in all 23 local government areas of the state and this project is being driven by the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Rivers State University

Through dedicated funding, well crafted policies and proactive engagement with the university, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has been able to fast track development at the Rivers State University and stabilise the development process in the institution.

The RSU was one of the first beneficiaries of Governor Wike’s massive intervention in the education sector of the state. In his inauguration address at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on May 29, 2015, Governor Wike re-instated lecturers of the Rivers State University sacked by the immediate past administration in the state. The governor also paid the outstanding emoluments of the sacked lecturers.

The governor completed the Dr Nabo Graham Douglas Ultra-modern Faculty of Law building, which has enhanced the teaching of law in the school. This faculty building was abandoned for close to two decades.

During the 28th Convocation ceremony of the Rivers State University, Governor Wike initiated the College of Medical Sciences of the institution and flagged off the construction of the College Building.

The RSU College of Medical Sciences has admitted her first set of students while the construction work at the College of Medical Sciences building has reached an advanced stage.

Since the last convocation on the 9th of April, 2016, Governor Wike has ensured the completion of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Environmental Sciences buildings at the Rivers State University, making available state-of-the-art facilities for teaching and learning at the institution.

Other facilities that have been developed by the Wike administration include the Faculty of Technical and Science Education complex and the shopping complex.

Judiciary/Access To Justice

The creation of Access to Justice is considered the most important achievement of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. As at 29th May, 2019, the Amaechi administration had closed the courts in Rivers State for over two years. Governor Wike opened the courts, swore in the State Chief Judge and President of Customary Court of Appeal and granted financial autonomy to the judiciary.

Deliberate steps have been taken to improve judicial infrastructure in Rivers State .

The Wike administration has rehabilitated several courtrooms across the State, including the High Court complex, the State Customary Court of Appeal complex and other customary courts in Etche, Omuma, and Okrika.

The Rivers State Government has also built and commissioned an Ultra-modern Law Centre for the Port Harcourt Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Federal High Court Complex, Port Harcourt

This complex was initiated, built and donated the Federal High Court by the Wike administration. This is to ensure that litigants have access to justice in the state.

The ultra-modern purpose-built facility with very spacious, adequately furnished courtrooms, chambers and sanitary facilities for the comfort and convenience of judges, lawyers, litigants and members of the public.

National Industrial Court (Ongoing Construction)

The National Industrial Court under construction by the Rivers State Government is a five storey building occupying a total floor area of 920 square metres, with four court rooms, judges’ chambers, car parks, lifts and all other facilities that fully guarantee the comfort, functionality and safety of the court and its personnel.

Reconstruction of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division

This is one of the key projects embarked upon by the Wike administration in the justice delivery system. The Wike administration is upgrading facilities at the Court of Appeal, which were in a sorry state of disrepair.

The reconstruction of the courtrooms and other facilities at the Court are nearing completion.

Rivers State Judges Quarters (Ongoing Construction)

The Wike administration has started the construction of the Rivers State Judges Quarters, which consists of 20 units fully detached five bedroom duplexes, service quarters in planned and landscaped serene environment.

To further enhance the administration of justice in Rivers State , Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike handed over 35 Sports Utility Vehicles to the Judges of the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal. Commissioning the vehicles for distribution to the judges at the State High Court Complex in Port Harcourt on Friday , Governor said: “What we are doing as a government is to give judiciary the support to enhance the administration of justice “.

The administration also presented 57 official Honda Accord cars to Magistrates. This is to help them discharge their responsibilities.

The State Government has acquired 4.1 hectares of land in the Government Reserved Area, GRA, where it is constructing the brand new Judges Quarters.

Investment In Security Of Lives And Property

Today, Rivers State stands as one of Nigeria’s safest destinations for business and leisure. It has turned out as Nigeria’s centre of conferences, international meetings and religious programmes because of the secure environment.

This secure environment is the outcome of the high level investments in the relevant architecture by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Governor Wike initiated and signed into law the anti-Kidnapping and Anti-Cultism law passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly. The law gave the security agencies the legal instrument to tackle kidnappers and cultists . The governor has proposed the amendment of the law, prescribing death penalty for offenders.

To strengthen the security architecture of the state; Governor Wike in the course of the last 31 months, has distributed over 200 security vans to all the security agencies in the state to fight crime.

The Wike administration has also procured six armoured personnel carriers, while 50 broken down armoured personnel carriers have been rehabilitated by the Rivers State Government for use of security agencies.

The administration has restored and sustained monthly subvention to security agencies. This is significant because the immediate past APC administration in the state failed to release funds to security agencies for over three years.

To improve marine security, Governor Wike procured and handed over 8 Security Gunboats to the Nigerian Navy. The process of the acquisition of 13 more security vans for the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Police has been activated by Governor Wike.

Cooperating with the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder, NNS Pathfinder, the Rivers State Government completed residential quarters for Naval personnel at the Naval Base in Rumuolumeni.

Successful Amnesty Programme

As a popularly elected governor with immense love for his people, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in liaison with security agencies and security experts worked out a unique amnesty programme to enthrone lasting peace in the state.

Prior to setting up the committee that drove the amnesty programme directly on the field, Governor Wike personally led by example. He led security operatives to the homes and shrines of identified cultists and kidnappers in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, where their hideouts were destroyed, acquired by the state government and deployed for public good.

For sixty days, the Rivers State Government initiated and implemented a different variant of the Amnesty programme . This variant was built on the platform of integrity , transparency, accountability and voluntary participation .

The State Amnesty Programme has been very successful. At the end of the first phase 22, 430 cultists accepted amnesty and surrendered 911 assorted arms with 7661 assorted ammunitions and 147 explosives. This has made the state relatively peaceful.

Governor Wike personally supervised the public destruction of all the arms recovered. These arms were burnt in the presence of journalists.

As a man of peace, launched the second phase of the Amnesty Programme specifically dedicated to the Ogoni speaking local government areas.

Provision of Water

Since assuming office as Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has taken profound steps to resuscitate and rehabilitate several existing and abandoned water schemes in different communities of the state.

The governor has also developed new water schemes to ensure that residents in different localities of the state have access to potable water.

In his first year in office, the governor revived several water schemes in different communities of the state. Two major water schemes were completed in Eleme Local Government Area.

Heading to his second year in office, Governor Wike has completed the Okrika Island Water Scheme. This water scheme has the capacity to supply water to communities of the Okrika Island.

This recently completed project by the Wike administration which is currently being test run has replaced the obsolete water infrastructure in Okrika Island.

The Okrika Island Water Scheme has witnessed the setting up of a functional water distribution network on the Island with the replacement of the hitherto obsolete water reticulation infrastructure.

The water project in Okrika is a fallout of the pledge that Governor Wike made to the people of the area that he is committed to developing a modern source of drinking water.

The project has been modernised, with an enhanced design and 10 kilometre reticulation to reach more communities. The funding of this significant project was done religiously by Governor Wike.

The Okrika people are happy with Governor Wike for his execution of the key water project in the area. This project has improved the living condition of the people and helped to check the menace of Water borne diseases.

Working with the UNICEF and the European Union (EU) Niger Delta Support Programme, the Wike administration is providing 22 water and sanitation facilities for 11 communities in Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area.

The benefitting Communities in Akuku-Toru LGA are: 1. Idama 2. Obonoma 3. Oluapoku 4. Agudama 5. Sangama 6. Elem Sangama

Those in Opobo/Nkoro LGA include : 1. Ayaminima 2. Kyoko 3. Iwoama Nkoro 4. Olom Nkoro 5. Ottoni.

Each community listed has a water and a sanitation project.

For the 22 projects in Akuku-Toru and Opobo/ NkoroLocal Government Areas, Governor Wike has already released N200million as counterpart fund for their speedy execution.

Of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, the Wike administration is rehabilitating moribund water projects in 18 local government areas.

These water projects are targeted at improving access to potable water in the respective communities, while the state government is working with UNICEF to check open defecation.

The Wike administration has concluded the preliminary process for the Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project

Special Projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has embarked on some special projects with the aim of improving quality of life in the state.

These projects stand out. They include; The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, the State Ecumenical Centre, the Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park and the Diete Spiff Civic Centre.

Port Harcourt Pleasure Park

This is Nigeria’s undisputed international tourism destination. This is Governor Wike’s initiative to conserve foreign exchange for the country and attract visitors from across the world to Rivers State.

The project was flagged off as part of the first year anniversary of the Wike administration. Since then, the project site has transformed from the neglected “construction site borrow pit” to an international leisure centre.

Built by Julius Berger, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park exudes beauty and serenity. It has a climbing tower, beautifully designed natural lake, sporting facilities, two five aside football fields, Mini Golf Course, intercontinental restaurants, kids play centres and mobile gyms.

Rivers State Ecumenical Centre

This is one of the most important projects of the Wike administration. A project aimed at promoting Christian unity across the state . This is a fulfilment of Governor Wike’s campaign promise to Christian Leaders.

As a Christian State, the Ecumenical Centre serves as a centre for the promotion of the ideals of Christian love, friendship , unity and the growth of the church in Rivers State.

To ensure that this project is completed on schedule, Governor Wike has been personally involved in the daily supervision of the project. The project is a symbolic declaration that Rivers is a Christian State.

The project has been delivered in style. From conception, construction to completion, Governor Wike has shown that his administration is committed to legacy projects that will help build the people.

Remodelling of Diete Spiff Civic Centre

This centre built several decades ago was left to rot by the immediate past APC administration in the state. The facility became a home for criminals and deviants.

Governor Wike started and completed the total remodelling of the main indoor sports hall of this facility to International standard.

Today, the remodelled Indoor Sports Hall of the Diete Spiff Civic Centre plays host to major national and international events. The 2016 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association was hosted at this remodelled facility.

Restored Brick House

This was the old seat of power in the state. The Brick was abandoned to rot after the new Government House was built.

Upon assuming office, Governor Wike has restored the Brick House, turning it into a monument of history. The restored Brick House is beautified with a modern landscape,

Government House Christian Chapel

This church was flagged off and built by Governor Wike. At the time he assumed, there was no place of worship for Christians at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

This new church auditorium sits at least 300 Christians who take out time to worship with the Governor at the Government House. It is a state-of-the-art auditorium.

Also in the Government House, Governor Wike has expanded facilities. He has also built a modern amphitheatre for the entertainment of high profile guests of the state.

Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park

One of the major challenges motorists face in Port Harcourt and Obio/ Akpor Local Government Areas face is the issue of traffic congestion.

The Rumuokoro Market and Bus Park is a project initiated by Governor Wike to stop Street Trading along that route. The objective is to decongest the road for the free flow of traffic.

Remodelling of Produce House

This is the reconstruction of the old produce house, including the addition of a new building to develop office spaces for top government officials and civil servants.

New Office Complex, Aba Road, Port Harcourt

As deliberate move to create more office spaces for civil servants, the Rivers State Governor is developing structures on Number 8a and 8b at Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Dredging/Sand filling and Reclamation of Abalama,Bakana, Ogbunabali/Nkpogu communities

For the Kalahari communities, the land reclamation embarked upon by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is an economic development package. This project will create land for schools, hospitals and homes in communities without access to land because of the encroachment of the Atlantic ocean.

The administration is reclaiming lands in the three local government areas that make up Kalahari kingdom.

The land reclamation projects in Abalama and Bakana towns span 38 hectares. The Wike administration will deliver the lands in five months

The Ogbunabali/Nkpogu land reclamation project has reached an advanced stage. This project which is in the heart of Port Harcourt will help expand the two communities.

Ndoni Shore Line Protection

This is a key project to secure Ndoni Town of Rivers State. The construction of shore protection works in five communities of Ndoni District of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area has started.

The massive shore protection works covers Aze-Azaga, Isukwa, Owikwu, Obiofu and Utu Communities in Ndoni District.

Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, who hails from Ndoni District declared that Governor Wike by his action has wiped off a 10-year old tear from his eyes.

Women Development and Empowerment

Women Development and Empowerment have taken the centre-stage since Governor Wike assumed the leadership of Rivers State. As part of the New Rivers Vision Development project, Governor Wike facilitated the emergence of the first female Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo.

He also appointed the first female Chief Judge, Retired Justice Daisy Okocha and first female President of Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Gabriel-Nwankwo. The current Chief Judge of the state is also a woman, Justice Adama Iyaye-Laminkara. Female commissioners and permanent secretaries are playing key roles in the revival of Rivers State.

Rivers women benefitted from the N2billion empowerment scheme for small and medium sized businesses by the state government.

The Wike administration has commenced the process of the construction of the State Women Development Centre. This centre will help to empower women in the training of women in vocational skills, trades and other empowerment programmes. It will serve as a comprehensive platform to uplift women.

Sports Development

For two years, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has invested in the development sports, sports facilities and the empowerment of Sports professionals.

The administration upgraded and completed facilities at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the hosting of international football matches. The State hosted the U-23 National Football team qualifying matches, hosted the Super Eagles against Niger National Team and the Ivory Coast National Team versus Sierra Leone.

Polo and golf have received the deserved attention, leading to the growth of these sports. The West African Tour held at the Port Harcourt Club, Golf Section, from May 12 to 15 in 2016.

The 2017 Major Polo Tournament held in Port Harcourt in January with the support of the Rivers State Government. In April 2017, the Rivers Golden Jubilee Polo Competition was sponsored by the Rivers State Government.

Governor Wike merged Sharks and Dolphin Football Clubs to form Rivers United. Rivers United became an instant success.

In 2016, Rivers United won a ticket to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League. Today, Rivers United is representing Nigeria in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The State Female team, Rivers Angels, won the 2015/2016 Nigeria Women Premier League and the 2016 Women Federation Cup.

The first ever Nyesom-Wike Wrestling Competition was held in Port Harcourt in 2017 with Team Bayelsa squaring it with Team Rivers. Rivers Golden Jubilee Wrestling Tournament also entrenched the sport across the state.

The administration is rehabilitating Sports facilities and hostels at the Diete Spiff Civic Centre. The Olympic size swimming pool is being revived for professional swimmers.

Governor Wike sees sports as a tool for the empowerment of youths, hence the investments.

Marine Transport

To promote safety on the state’s waterways, Governor Wike initiated the reconstruction of key jetties in the state. The ATC Jetty has been completed and commissioned at Okirika.

Total reconstruction of the Nembe/Bonny Jetty has reached an advanced stage.

The administration has also revived the school bus system with the rehabilitation of buses by the State Government.

Agricultural Development

The Wike administration has adopted the Public Private Partnership model for development of commercial agriculture.

This model has led to the revival of former Risonpalm, now under the management of Siat Nigeria Limited.

Siat in Ubima and Elele towns now produce the very best palm fruits. The facility engages in commercial harvesting and the entire outfit sanitized, electricity production ongoing with 4274hectares due for planting.

This partnership in commercial agriculture has impacted positively on communities in the areas of salaries, and wages , social responsibilities and contracts that have been awarded members of the host communities including land clearing contracts .

Siat is spending over N1Billion on the average in direct of indirect activities to the host communities. Over 5000 persons are employed by the company.

The Wike administration is working with private investors to revive the Rubber company.

Governor Wike has since opened liaison with foreign investors on the development of commercial agriculture platforms. The state government had pledged access to land as her contribution to the promotion of large scale farming.

The School Farm Project launched by Governor Wike has attracted youths to agriculture. This is a philosophical approach to ensure that Rivers youths return to agriculture.

Housing and Urban Development

In his first year, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike completed and commissioned the Iriebe Medium Income Housing Estate. This estate has helped to solve the accommodation challenges of residents.

The Rivers State Government financed the construction of 120 housing units for personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder in Port Harcourt City. The Housing Units named Rivers quarters was commissioned by Governor Wike.

In the area of urban development, the Wike administration has revived Street and Traffic lights across Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor and parts of Ikwerre Local Government Areas.

The Operation Leave the Road initiated by the governor is bringing sanity on Port Harcourt roads. This project is to ensure that Street traders leave the roads , while miscreants also relocate.

Economic Empowerment/ Job Creation

Official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, a Federal Government parastatal, indicate that the economy of Rivers State has bounced back and is functioning effectively for the people of the state. Internally generated revenue is growing, businesses are flourishing, while the people are empowered economically.

Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media.

Simeon Nwakaudu