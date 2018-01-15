Wike Assures Emohua People Of Sustained Welfare

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured the people of Emohua Local Government Area that their welfare will continue to receive priority attention, just as the roll out of projects will be sustained in the area.

The governor, last Friday, distributed 2,100 bags of rice and 4,200 pieces of wrapper to Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) members at Isiodo in Emohua Local Government Area.

The gifts form part of the Rivers State Governor’s Christmas and New Year reach out to PDP members in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke, Wike said that the people of the area were happy because he has showered them with projects.

He said that the PDP will win the 23 local government areas of Rivers State during the 2019 General Elections.

The governor also called on Emohua people to remain steadfast in their support for Wike.

In his remarks, Chairman of Ikwerre Chiefs and Elders’ Forum, Prince Paul Wonodi said the Rivers State governor believes in the empowerment of the people.

He said that the 2018 Rivers State Budget has been tailored to empower the people and enhance their standard of living.

The PDP South-South Zonal Financial Secretary, Hon Justina Emeji commended Wike for recognising women in his extension of Christmas gifts across the state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on political matters and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh and the member representing Emohua State Constituency, Hon Sam Ogeh thanked the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people.