School Gets New PTA Chairman

The Omoku chapter of the parents-Teachers-Association (PTA) of Demonstration Secondary School (DSS), Federal College of Education (Technical) has elected a new executive with Mr Thomas Owakah as chairman.

Others elected include Wokocha Lucky, vice chairman; Mr David Japhet, secretary; Mr Ariri Pascal, assistant secretary and Miss Nwanosike Judith, financial secretary.

Others are Mrs Willie Chicham, treasurer, Mr Ossah Emeka, Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Mr Okara Chukwudi, Provost.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Thomas Owakah thanked the members for the trust and confidence reposed in him to lead the group.

He vowed that he would run all-inclusive administration and promised to take the group to greater heights.

He expressed optimism that the present executive would ensure the payment of 10 months backlog of staff salaries, adding that he would embark on aggressive drive for new students to ensure rapid growth of the school and eradicate youth restiveness within ONELGA axis.

“I would work closely with the teachers to ensure academic growth in the school, and to also liase with some multinationals operating within ONELGA, so as to introduce vocational studies in the school to help forestall a reoccurrence of youth restiveness recently experienced in the LGA, among others”.

While noting that government was all about continuity, Thomas stressed the need for continued support of every member of the group to enable the new executive succeed.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana