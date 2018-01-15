RSG Begins Trial Of Ritual Killer

The trial of suspected ritualist and child-killer, Ifeanyi Dike, commenced, last Friday, at the Rivers State High Court Number 9, where he was arraigned before Justice Adolphus Enebeli.

Dike, a 23-year-old UNIPORT undergraduate, had allegedly murdered late 8-year old girl, Chikamso Favour in August, 2017, after raping her and harvesting her genitals.

Also arraigned before Justice Adolphus Enebeli include, Ogochukwu Nnamiro (second accused person) and Sergeant Johnbosco Okoroeze (third accused person).

They were arraigned as accessories after the fact.

A mild drama ensued in court as Ifeanyi Dike, gave a loud shout after his case was mentioned. Thereafter, he refused to take his plea.

His counsel, Lizinna Ameegua urged the court to order that a mental examination be carried out on him to ascertain his mental status.

However, Justice Enebeli declined the request.

Thereafter, Ifeanyi Dike collapsed in court.

The court entered a plea of not guilty for him, while the second and third accused persons pleaded not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to January 16, 26 and 29, 2018, for definite hearing.

Justice Enebeli said that the matter would be heard on a day-to-day basis.

Earlier in the court, counsel to Dike, Lizinna Ameegua raised objection to the trial on the ground that the information filed by the prosecution was incomplete.

He urged the court to discharge the first accused person.

But after listening to the counsel’s argument, the court dismissed the injection.

Addressing journalists after the adjournment, Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) said he expects the case to be heard expeditiously.

He said that no party in the case was entitled to more than three adjournments in the course of the hearing.

Aguma said one of the reasons for the adjournment, last Friday, was for Dike to get medical attention.

In her remarks, Secretary of the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), Barrister Nnenna Igbokwe expressed confidence that justice will be achieved now that trial has commenced.

It would be recalled that Dike, who escaped from a police station in Rivers State where he was being held, was re-arrested in Jos, Plateau State.

Saying he was sorry for his actions, the suspect had disclosed that he stayed several days in his hideout in Jos without food and had to come out when he could no longer withstand the hunger.

He said the injuries he sustained before he was arrested in Port Harcourt in August made it difficult for him to move easily to search for food.