Prayer, Greatest Force On Earth, Wike Insists

The Rivers State Government has declared that prayer is the greatest force in the world.

The state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike made this declaration during the closing session of the Global Mega Prayer Quake 2018 at the International Convention Centre, Asa in Abia State.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Wike said as a child of God, he has experienced the efficacy of prayers, stressing that when God’s people pray together, it can bring down a global earthquake.

According to the governor “What is happening at the International Convention Centre can only be God at work, when the international coordinator took me round on a facility tour here, I said all these in three years? And I told him it can only be God”, Wike stressed.

Wike, who commended the delegates from 16 countries in the world for crossing territories, nations, countries and continents to bring down God’s purpose on earth, expressed his administration’s willingness to partner with the Ministers’ Prayer Network International to advance the work of God.