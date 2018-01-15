Parents Want Reduction Of School Fees In Rivers

As schools in Rivers State resumed for second term of 2017/ 2018 academic session, many parents and guardians in the state have called for downward review of tutition fees across private schools in the State.

Some of the parents who spoke to The Tide over the weekend said the call was important due to economic hardship in the country.

They appealed to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to extend his monitoring of illegal schools in the state to other areas in order to give parents sense of belonging. Mrs. Martins Chile, said the challenge has been the increase in school fees of the children, even as they struggle to buy other needs. “Generally, prices have gone up, especially school fees. Shortly before my kids went on break, the school authority informed us that they were likely to pay higher fees next session”, she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Blessing Okeke, a civil servant, said her children may not resume with their mates next term because her salary can no longer carry the increase. “I have been trying to sell some of my jewelery just to raise enough money for their fees, but people are just playing with my predicament. The amount I am being offered for my gold won’t even take care of half of their school fees and I am not optimistic because of the way things are at present,” she added.

Pyagbara Kaalenebari Virginia