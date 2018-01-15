‘Legionnaires’ll Continue To Honour Fallen Heroes’

The Nigerian Legion has restated the commitment of ex-servicemen in the country to continue to honour fallen heroes of the Armed Forces who paid the supreme sacrifice to protect the unity and corporate existence of the country through prayers for the repose of their souls.

The Sole Administrator, Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Chapter, Justice Ogbonu Chichi stated this, yesterday, at the annually special remembrance inter-denominational church service in Port Harcourt, in honour of the fallen heroes.

Chichi said in an interview with The Tide shortly after the church service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom in Port Harcourt, that the significance of the laying of wreath today was for the fallen heroes to have eternal rest in Heaven.

He noted that although the Rivers State Government was yet release the N100million promised the legion, the government had bankrolled activities marking the ceremony in the state, and thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his magnanimity.

“The Act of the National Assembly provided for this arrangement. It appointed the governor as patron of the Nigerian Legion at the state level, and appointed the President and Commander-In-Chief as the grand patron. At the local government level, their respective chairmen are patrons. So, it is inherent in that provision that the government of each state, the local and federal governments make adequate provisions for the activities of the legion”, he said.

He encouraged all serving soldiers to realise that it was a thing of pride to serve their country selflessly.

Chichi promised to judiciously spend whatever financial provisions the government makes to the legion in the state and ensure that there was transparency and accountability in the management of scarce resources.

“You know that no matter what you do, it is quite difficult to satisfy everybody, but by the grace of God, I would organize a roundtable meeting with the different levels such as the stakeholders, elders’ council, and the leadership of the widows where we will all sit down to discus and whatever resolutions reached, we will do well to implement,” he promised.

He said his administration was open to all members, adding that the welfare of fallen heroes’ widows and their children was of topmost priority, and assured that the scholarship for one student each from the families of the widows in the 23 LGAs of the state would run its course.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana