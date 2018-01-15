Legionnaires Seek Media Support On Welfare

The Sole Administrator, Nigerian Legion, Rivers State Command/Assistant Controller –General (ACG), Justice Ogborun Chichi has solicited the assistance of the various media houses in the state in order for their voices of poor condition and plights to be heard in the state.

Speaking during the legionnaires’ courtesy visit to the office of the Zonal Director, Treasure FM in Port Harcourt last Thursday, Chichi stated that he was saddled with the task of ensuring that legionnaires’ welfare was properly addressed, adding that only him cannot actualise this, hence it required the support and assistance of the media houses in the state to reach the general public.

Chichi noted that it was only the print, electronic and social media houses that can help to spread the message about the poor condition and plights of the aged veterans, wives, widows, children and dependants of fallen heroes in the state.

He added that once this is achieved, the sympathy of the general public such as non-governmental organisations, companies and well-meaning individuals would be attracted and these veterans, some of whom are battling with their lives on hospital beds and their wives and children would have relief.

“We have come to beg you for the coverage of our programmes as a way of creating the needed awareness among the public about the hardship and poor experiences the aged veterans, their families, widows, children and dependants of fallen heroes were passing through.

“Fundamental knowledge they say is key and power. I also see it as a potential to power and it is very important that the children of these fallen heroes are educated, else illiteracy and negative vices would never cease in our society. Peace and development can only be achieved also in a society that almost all are literate,” Chichi added.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Ojua Houma