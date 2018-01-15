Katsina United Shares Points With Kano Pillars

Destiny Ashadi’s added time penalty kick helped hosts Katsina United to draw 2-2 with former champions, Kano Pillars as the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) got underway at the weekend.

In the Match Day 1 fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, the visitors were almost returning to Kano with an away win.

Ashadi levelled scores for Katsina United from the penalty kick spot in the fourth minute of added five minutes.

His goal was a second chance for the hosts, after goalkeeper David Obiazo had in the 83rd minute saved Muhammed Hussaini’s penalty kick.

Kano Pillars, who were down to 10 men after Victor Dennis was sent off in the 43rd minute had taken the lead in the 33rd minute through Junior Lokosa.

The hosts drew level in the third minute of first half added time through Ajanachinedu Chukwujekwu.

The visitors went in front again in the 61st minute through Alhassan Ibrahim, before Ashadi’s goal settled matters in second half’s added time.