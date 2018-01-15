The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, has released telephone numbers for the people of the state to call in case they sight any Fulani herdsmen moving around in the state.
The governor had two days ago met with hunters, with a charge to them to prevent herdsmen from causing havoc in the state.
A statement by the Special Adviser on Public Communications and News Media to the Governor, Lere Olayinka, last Friday, gave the telephone numbers as: 08104780752, 09070769294, 09038122504 and 08104730482.
The statement added: “Members of the public should endeavour to call any of the numbers or send SMS in the event of strange movement of herdsmen and other suspected criminal elements in the state.
“The phone lines will be on 24 hours,” the governor assured.
Ekiti Moves To Check Herdsmen Attack …As Fayose Releases Phone Numbers
