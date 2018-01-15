CTC Member Sponsors Exams For 35 Students

In a bid effort to contribute to development of education, a member of the Caretaker Committee (CTC), Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Deacon Ogbu Chimezie has paid free WAEC registration fees for 35 students in Senior Secondary three in Obibi, Ikem and Akwukabi communities, with each of the beneficiaries receiving the sum of N14,500 which is the cost of the registration.

Speaking during the presentation of the money to the beneficiaries in a brief ceremony in Akwukabi, last Wednesay, Deacon Ogbu said the gesture was to support the various developmental efforts made in the area by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the CTC chairman, Hon Egbuchulem Ebereonwu.

Ogbu, who doubles as the Supervisory Councilor for Works stated that the beneficiaries cut across both members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties as well as non indigenes residing in Ward 9, adding that the students were asked by the committee to present the original and stamped SS2 promotion result as an evidence to proof that they were genuine students.

According to him, he saved his three months salary to ensure that the project was actualised, adding that effort would be made to sustain the programme in future and make it to be a an annual event.

“I set out my three months’ salary for this programme to come to fulfillment. Many people paid deaf ear to the programme and refused to participate during the selection period, we only ask them to bring photocopy of their SS2 result as the only criteria for qualification but some complied, while others refused. Today we give God all the glory that we have succeeded in this project”, he added.

He used the opportunity to thank the member of Federal House of Representatives representing Etche/Omuma, Hon Chief Jerome Eke for the opportunity given him to serve in the leadership of the local government area, even as he urged the beneficiaries to justify the essence of the opportunity for which they were chosen.

In their various speeches, the Paramount Ruler of Obibi, Akwukabi and Ikem (Obaki), Eze Stanley Munonye Ogbu, the PDP Ward 9 chairman, Mr. Sabastine Nwodim, PDP stalwart, Kingsley Onu, youth leader, Akwukabi Community, Mr. Chigbundu Dike as well as Elder John Dick lauded the effort of the CTC member to pay the WAEC registration fees for the students and described the gesture as the first of its kind in the area.

They thanked Governor Wike and Hon Eke for the opportunity given their son to serve as a member of Etche Caretaker Committee and urged the beneficiaries to ensure that they use the money for the purpose it was meant for.

Responding on behalf of the parents, Mrs. Blessing Njoku thanked Deacon Chimezie Ogbu for the gesture, adding that his benevolence would save all the benefiting parents and students from further economic hardship with regards to the registration.

She prayed the Almighty God to reward him abundantly for remembering the indegent families in the area even as she promised judicious use of the money.