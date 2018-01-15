CAN Charges Christians On Unity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians to embrace the spirit of unity and promote peaceful co-existence.

The CAN Chairman in Niger State, Rev. Mathias Echioda gave the advice during the interdenominational service to mark the end of 2018 universal week of prayers in Minna yesterday.

It was gathered that the universal week of prayers with the theme: “It Shall Stand” had Christians appearing in white apparels as symbol of peace and purity.

Mathias said the purpose for the prayer week was to pray for the peace of the country and urged Christians to remain in faith until the Lord Jesus Christ returned.

“We are appearing in white as a symbol of peace, purity and declaring that we are at peace with peaceful intention.

“This is to remind ourselves that some day we shall be dressed in white ropes to meet our Lord if we remain in faith.

“We are also saying that God’s purpose for this nation shall stand, if we remain united and in faith,” he said.

He called on Christians to imbibe the spirit of oneness and pray fervently to overcome the security challenges facing the country.

The CAN chairman, however, admonished Christians to participate actively in politics and get their Permanent Voter’s Card to vote and be voted for.

“Christians should work in unity, speak one voice and speak one mind, especially in politics,” he added.