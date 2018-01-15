Andoni Security, Paramount To RSG – Wike

Worried by the last December and New Year cult clashes experienced in some parts of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured the people that their security and the peace of the area are paramount to the administration.

Wike stated this during a visit of heads of military and security formations in the state to Ajakajak, Unyeada, Egendem and Asarama communities ravaged by cult-related violence and killings, recently.

Represented by the Andoni Caretaker Committee Chairman, Isaiah Gogo-Ogute, the governor said that the relevant military and security authorities demonstrated more than enough concern to the affected people of the LGA by ensuring that lives return to normal.

He promised that those behind the destruction of lives and property would be brought to book as quickly as possible.

“The immediate redeployment of a full unit of mobile police officers from Kaduna State to Unyeada, Egendem and Asarama communities, respectively, to ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order in the affected areas has restored peace to the communities and ensured that normalcy returns”.

Gogo-Ogute, who led the Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army, Brig-Gen Bande, the state Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed and other top military and security officers to the affected communities, promised that adequate security has been provided for residents to enable them continue with their daily livelihoods unhindered.