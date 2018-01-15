AFN Assures On Medals Haul At Championships

The Technical Director of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Sunday Adeleye has assured that the federation is doing its best to ensure Nigeria win medals at the 2018 World Indoor Championships.

Adeleye told newsmen Thursday in Abuja that in spite of paucity of funds, the country’s athletes would participate in the championships scheduled for Birmingham, UK.

Tidesports source gathered that the championships would hold from March 1 to March 4.

“AFN will send athletes to take part in about five events at the championships, with the full determination to put the nation’s name on the medals table.

“Nigeria’s participation will be fulfilling to the nation as the federation is poised to get medals in those events that we will partake in.

“Our athletes are training at home and abroad simultaneously to ensure serious outings at the championships.

“Athletes will be selected based on ability to meet and surpass International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) standards,’’ Adeleye said.

The Technical Director said the world indoors would serve as a good precursor to the Commonwealth Games and other meets Nigeria would take part in later in the year.