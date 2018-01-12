W/Cup Qualifier: Supporters Club Drums Support For Falconets

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter says it is mobilising massive support for the National U-20 female football team, the Falconets, ahead of their match against South Africa.

South Africa will host Nigeria in the final round, first leg of the U-20 Women‘s World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on Jan.13.

The chairman of the club, Osita Okeke, told newsmen in Lagos last Tuesday that members had commenced series of contacts to ensure full support for the Falconets.

“South Africans take every match against Nigeria very serious and this encounter will not be an exception.

“The supporters club in South Africa is aware of what is at stake. We are mobilising massive support for our team to win the match,” he said.

Okeke said that though the match would be tough, he was optimistic that Nigeria would win.

“We encourage the girls to be strong and courageous. It will be a tough encounter. The girls should play their game.

“There is nothing to fear. Nigerians in South Africa are solidly behind them,” he said.

The chairman said though he was in Nigeria, members were working on necessary logistics to watch the match in Polokwane this weekend (tomorrow).

The eventual winner over two legs will represent Africa at the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in France slated from August 5 to August 24, 2018.