RVHA Staff Laud Wike Over Allowance Payment

Workers at the Rivers State House of Assembly under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for paying them part of the arrears of their outfit allowances owed them since 2013.

A statement issued by the PASAN Chairman, Comrade Lois Okeleke revealed that the governor has paid them one year out of the four years’ allowances owed.

The workers while thanking the governor for his kind gestures, expressed confidence that the balance would be paid soon.

The Tide recalls that the workers had threatened to proceed on an indefinite strike action if their allowances were not paid after October 24, 2016.

In a congress meeting held on September 23, 2016, they had complained that some of their allowances such as; committee and outfit allowances were being owed them since 2013.

It took the plea of the former speaker, Adams Daborudima, who promised them that something would be done to calm tempers down.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly has assured that it would work in synergy with the Judiciary to move the state forward.

The Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Hon Samuel Ogeh gave this assurance when he led members of his committee on an oversight to the Ministry of Justice.

While at the ministry, the committee met with the Chief Judge, Justice Adanma Iyayi-Lamikanra.

Ogeh said “The legislature and any other arm of government is to ensure good governance in the state, and we would ensure that we produce that conducive atmosphere for the two arms of government to work well. We don’t intend having any frosty relationship with the judiciary”.

According to Ogeh, the visit was to familiarize the committee with the Chief Judge so as to foster a healthy working relationship.

Other members of the committee include Hon Benebo Anabraba and Hon Enemi George.