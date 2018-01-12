Rivers IPAC Faults New Political Parties’ Registration

The Deputy Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Rivers State, Engineer Worlu Joshua has condemned the continued registration of political parties in the country by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saying that it may hinder development in the democratic system.

Worlu who is also the State Chairman of the Social Democracy Party (SDP) stated this in an interview and said the exercise was a game plan by the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) to weaken some strong political parties for them to have their way in the 2019 general elections.

He regretted that the country had many political parties that cannot boast of 500 members and yet INEC is still registering more. “some of these political parties do not have what it takes to be called political parties. Some do not have offices and their membership are not up to 500 persons”.

Worlu, however, expressed sadness that parties were founded along ethnic and tribal lines, adding that the trend need not be if people are focused and committed to one indivisible country called Nigeria.