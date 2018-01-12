Rivers Angels Resumes Training For 2018 Season

Rivers Angels Football Club of Port Harcourt has resumed training for the new football season to enable her prepare for the task ahead of the team, 2018 league title and the AITEO cup competition.

Head Coach of the club, Edwin Okon disclosed this yesterday during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the team has always worked towards winning of the women AITEO cup and the league title, adding that this season will not be an exception.

“Our desire has always been to win the league title and as well as the AITEO cup competition. We are working towards that this year and I hope, to get the desired result.

Last season, we worked hard out along the line, we lost the league title, but this year we not leave any stone-unturned as we prepare for titles at stake” Okon said.

He further stated that the players are determined as ever and are in high spirit, saying that they have pledge to bring out the best of their talents when the season commences.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels Football Club drew its first game and loss their second leg to Nasarawa Queen’s as they crashed out of year ending 2016-2017 Super four competition.