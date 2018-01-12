PH, Kano Airports To Be Certificated, Soon – Dunoma

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engr. Saleh Dunoma has said that the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano will be the next target for certification, after the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Dunoma, who disclosed this, Tuesday while handing over the aerodrome certificate issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to the Airport Manager, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba in Lagos, noted that the certification is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

He said that the challenge for them now is no longer certification, but how to maintain and sustain it, to prevent it from being either suspended or withdrawn by the regulatory body.

“The certification can either be suspended or withdrawn by the NCCA if we fail to sustain it. It will be a serious matter if we fail to sustain it, but we have told NCAA that we are going to sustain it.

“What this means is that we must re-double our efforts. The same efforts and vigour we use to get this certificate must be used to also sustain it”, he said.

He, however called on staff of the agency to work hard as a team to sustain the certification, assuring that the team from FAAN headquarter would support MMIA Lagos certification team, to ensure sustenance.

In her acceptance speech, the MMIA Manager, Mrs. Victoria Shin-Aba commended the FAAN managing director for his support and opportunity to contribute to certifying the airport. She noted that the MMIA Lagos would be counted among the comity of certified airports in the world, and that the certification team at the airport had sacrificed a lot in ensuring that such is achieved.