Nigerians Want Miyetti Allah Banned, Poll Indicates

Nigerians have asked the Federal Government to ban ‘Miyetti Allah’, the foremost Cattle Breeders Association in the country.

The position was made known in an online poll which went live, last Wednesday.

The poll titled ‘Benue Killings: Should Miyetti Allah be banned?‘ went live last Wednesday.

It asked respondents to indicate ‘Yes’ if they wanted Miyetti Allah banned or ‘No’ if they wanted the cattle breeders association left alone.

Respondents were also given the choice to be Indifferent on the matter.

As of 1:00pm yesterday, 2,122 out of the 2,363 respondents, who make 90 per cent of the total votes chose ‘Yes’, they wanted the group banned.

The respondents blamed the herdsmen and stated the several deadly attacks in Benue State as the reason for their choice.

The respondents who don’t want the group banned were 175, making 7 per cent of the total votes, while 66 respondents, making 3 per cent were Indifferent.

“Miyetti Allah should be banned, not only proscribing the evil organisation’s activities, their leaders, sponsors, and all those involved in the killings of innocent souls should be arrested and prosecuted without delay; as we are talking we don’t know what next these herdsmen are planning in Benue and other neighbouring states,” wrote one respondent who gave his name as Raheem.

Another respondent, Dencom wrote, “If the less violent IPOB could be proscribed for allegedly being a threat to national security, why not Miyetti Allah which poses a far more dangerous threat to our national existence via their bloody bestiality?” the respondent asked.

“…When victims of Miyetti Allah killings are pushed to the wall of self-defence, another civil war might be on the horizon,” the respondent concluded.

Osinkolu Babafemi said on Facebook: “Not only banned. They should be prosecuted and sentenced. The souls and blood of the innocents shall revenge!”

Agbo Ndubui Paul was very sarcastic in his comment, he wrote, “NO. They should be awarded as the Best invaders of Nigeria. Since they are not Nigerians according to the Federal Government, they should create a special grazing reserve in Aso Rock.”

Some of the respondents who do not think the group should be banned suggested that they should be controlled.