Monarch Seeks Collaboration Amongst Politicians

Politicians have been urged to collaborate with the traditional institution for speedy development of the society and to ensure the smooth delivery of dividends of democracy.

The call was made by Eze Felix Enene Otuwarikpo,the Eze Igbu Upata III in his palace, when Prince Chibudom Nwuche visited him.

Describing Nwuche’s visit as the completion of his transition to the throne of the Igbu Upata people, the first class traditional ruler said the Igbu Upata was like a moving train with the capacity to carry along so many persons.

“Prince Nwuche’s visit signals the completion of my transition to the throne of our people. Ours is like a moving train capable to carry all along. With you, we can begin the process of reorientation of the political class. Both the traditional and political institutions need to collaborate for proper articulation on the way forward,”he said.

Otuwarikpo warned against false identity that do not bring value to Ekpeye land especially.

According to him, ’’We should begin to critically assess and ask ourselves questions. Let’s learn to think and dream Ekpeye first”.

He hinted that plans were underway to launch an endowment fund for indigent Upata sons and daughters, construct Upata Yam/Fish market, and set up up of a Upata Skills village, among other programmes.

Declaring support for future political aspiration of Nwuche,the monarch tasked him to continue to be a good ambassador of the Ekpeye race.

Earlier, Nwuche had informed that he was at the palace to felicitate with Eze Otuwarikpo,noting that his presence means “the Nwuches’ are in firm support of the new King”.

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives praised him for his “giant and remarkable achievements within a short time”,urging the people to support him.

Nwuche whose late father, Eze Clifford Cheta Nwuche was the predecessor to the reigning Eze,said Upata had a long history that needed to be protected and showcased to the world.