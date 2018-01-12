Mercy Johnson Reacts To Crashed Marriage Allegation

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson last Monday allegedly deleted all her photos with her politician husband from her Instagram page. This generated a lot of reactions on social media as many fans speculated that the development suggested a problem.

Before the actress’ latest move, she had on many occasions, unloaded pictures and videos showing her and her husband in a lovely union. Mercy has however reacted to the rumours of a crashed marriage which has now gone viral via her instagram.

She worte: Okay ooo … There is God ooo … in this New Year? Hmmmm wish me better na; thats not happening … is it your delete?

Now, a lot of people would say this is a sign that these guys are having issues and that the marriage would soon crash or might have crashed already. A major way to justify these guys who think the marriage might be having cracks is the fact that a number of celebrity marriages have crashed immediately. They start deleting photos from their social media pages. A typical example of a celebrity whose marriage crashed after they unloaded each other’s photos on their Instagram page is Damilola Adegbite, the beautiful actress who unloaded her ex-husband, Chris Attoh’s on her Instagram page and he did likewise. We all know how that story ended