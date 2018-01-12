IPMAN Seeks PIB Passage, Multiple Charges Removal

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has identified the delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the removal of multiple charges being faced by oil marketers as immediate panacea to the lingering fuel crisis facing the country.

IPMAN has also sought a collaboration between her members and the National Assembly to initiate enabling legislations and processes that will make fuel available to the masses by cutting off all the bottlenecks such as difficulties in accessing forex for charges on the imported refined products.

The National President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okonkwo, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

Okonkwo stressed that government should not joke with the energy problem currently bedeviling the nation.

The IPMAN President said because of the dumorage which usually affects the marketers adversely as they spend more time seeking FOREX, they are often forced to obtain the currency anywhere and at any rate, which he said will certainly affect the pump price.

He however advised the FG to get the local refineries working, adding that at the interim, the government and marketers should have an adjusted price tag that will be acceptable to the public.

However, he also pointed out that the leadership crisis that rocked the Marketers Association also played a role the lingering fuel crisis.

Okonkwo lamented a situation where one man creates confusion in an organization with about fifty thousand outlets for personal gains is not suitable for the economy and the country at large.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi.