INEC Urges Compliance With Electoral Act

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has warned political parties to ensure immediate compliance with Electoral Act or risk sanctions.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Elections and Party Monitoring Committee, Prof. Antonia Simbine gave the warning yesterday, in Abuja while presenting certificates of registration to 21 new political parties.

She said was pertinent to note that at the conclusion of a review of the compliance status of registered political parties done in August 2017, 17 of the then 46 registered political parties had no functional offices in the FCT.

‘’Additionally, about 18 of the then 46 registered political parties had invalid National Executive Committees whose tenures had expired and/or where not reflective of the Federal Character of Nigeria as required by the constitution.

“The commission had, in November 2017, formally advised the affected political parties on their respective areas of breach and provided a 90-day period within which the parties are expected to revert to full compliance status” she said..

According to him, ”It is, therefore, very important that you, as newly registered political parties, put in place mechanism for ensuring compliance with relevant laws governing your existence as political parties. “It is only by being law-abiding that parties can seek to capture power and govern according to the laws of the land.”

‘’On his part, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, noted that in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court, the commission had registered the Socialist Party of Nigeria, SPN.

“We have already issued the Certificate of Registration to the SPN. The number of new political parties has risen to 22 in addition to the 46 parties already in existence’’, he said

This means that the total number of political parties in Nigeria today stands at 68. “Since the registration of the 21 new political parties, the commission has received more applications from associations seeking registration as political parties.

At the moment, 90 applications are under consideration by the commission. ‘’Of this number, 61 associations have failed the initial assessment of their proposed names, logos or acronyms.